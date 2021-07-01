SOUTH WAVERLY — Robert Nocchi was presented honors for his many years of public service in the Borough of South Waverly for the betterment of the Valley during a ceremony on Tuesday.
According to Mayor Tim Hickey, “Nocchi served 23 years as mayor, three years and 11 months as councilman, and 25 years on the South Waverly Municipal Authority, mostly as chairman.”
Many other public servants came to share their memories with Bob, thank him for everything he has done, and present him with plaques. The ceremony began with Arnie Kriner, a representative from State Sen. Gene Yaw’s office, taking to the podium.
Kriner shared his appreciation of the Valley, and the community that calls it home.
“I worked for Roger Madigan for 21 years and he always impressed upon me the good things that happen up here,” said Kriner.
Sen. Yaw sent along his greetings with Kriner, along with a Senate Citation recognizing Nocchi “for his years of loyalty and service” and noted that “he has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the Borough of South Waverly.”
State Rep. Tina Pickett followed, telling Bob that his retirement and this ceremony won’t get him out of the public eye.
“We still have to see you, Bob Nocchi,” said Pickett. “This doesn’t mean that you’re not going to be around and doing things that the rest of us can find you on because we just think the world of you.”
Pickett also presented Nocchi with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
“We like to be able to honor — for the state — these very special people like yourself who have given so much in civic endeavors and really make our state, our communities, what they are,” said Pickett.
Carl Cox, a representative from the Pennsylvania Association of Boroughs, then presented Nocchi with an award “in recognition of 45 or more years of dedicated service.”
All three Bradford County Commissioners — Chairman Daryl Miller, Vice Chairman Doug McLinko, and Commissioner John Sullivan — attended the ceremony to present Nocchi with a certificate of recognition plaque.
An appreciation plaque was given to Nocchi from the borough itself, presented by Hickey, “for (the) many years of dedicated public service he has committed to the Borough of South Waverly.”
Council President Roxanne Testen followed to honor Bob with the a key to the borough.
“Today we gather to honor a man who has lived and given to our small, close-knit community for close to eight decades,” said Testen. “Robert Nocchi has been a child in our schools, a husband, father, and grandfather withing our borders, a contributing businessman, mayor, and so much more.”
“Robert Nocchi, friend to all,” Testen continued. “May I present to you a key, not to a lock, but a key to the borough and our hearts.”
The borough’s solicitor, Jonathan Foster, Sr., then presented the crowning honor for Bob — a street in the new housing development being named Nocchi Drive.
A flower bed and tree were also planted next to the borough hall in honor of Nocchi.
Nocchi also received a plaque of appreciation from the South Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, and certificates from Athens Mayor Francis Roupp, Sayre Mayor Henry Farley, and Waverly trustee Andrew Aronstam. Aronstam also announced that Mayor Patrick Ayres named Wednesday, June 30, 2021 to be Robert Nocchi day in the Village of Waverly.
