Joel Vanderpool, 38, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Deputy James Hart of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Vanderpool for the offense occurring on June 16, 2020.
Hanna L. Taylor, 40 of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 60 months, fines of $3000.00, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months for the offenses of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Matthew Santiago and Trooper Steven Mascara both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taylor following investigation of incidents that occurred in Burlington Township on September 1, 2020.
Rachel Taylor, 31, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 24 days to 9 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of disorderly conduct, misdemeanors of the third degree.
Officers Bryan Bellows and Ryan Edsell both of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Taylor for the offenses occurring on July 6, 2020, and August 8, 2020.
Elizabeth Hagadorn, 31, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 31 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,250.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, second or subsequent offense, a misdemeanor, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a felony offense.
Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department and Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hagadorn for the offenses occurring on August 10, 2020 and August 19, 2020.
