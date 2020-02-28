SAYRE — A new daycare is officially coming to the Valley after the Sayre Borough Council granted final approval for the Guthrie project at Wednesday’s meeting.
The daycare will be located on the Guthrie-owned property that borders Bradford Street, North Elmer Avenue and North Lehigh Avenue.
Before the council approved the project on Wednesday, Guthrie did have to make a change to the original plans after residents voiced concerns at last month’s meeting over having the daycare’s parking lot exit located on Bradford Street.
“It’s a very dangerous street,” one Bradford Street resident said at the Jan. 29 meeting. “I’ve had three different vehicles hit (while) parked on that street. With that exit coming out on Bradford Street, that narrows that street that much more.”
Sayre Borough Council President Jim Daly explained that Guthrie had found a way to alleviate that concern.
“They found that they had the space to put the exit on the North Elmer side, so it took care of the issue of exiting on Bradford Street,” said Daly.
Before the council voted on Wednesday, one Bradford Street resident asked if an impact study had been done before the project was sent to the borough for approval.
“There was (no impact study) that we were notified of,” Daly said.
“Don’t you require an impact study when a big project like that moves into a neighborhood?,” the resident responded.
Daly explained that it was reviewed by the county and the Bradford County Conservation District.
“From our perspective, they met all the requirements they needed to meet to advance with the project,” Daly said.
“Well, I’m just kind of wondering with a project like that, it seems that the residents in the neighborhoods nearby should know what the impact of a project like that would be — the added vehicles and everything else, you know? I’m surprised (there was no impact study),” the resident added.
Daly again stated that Guthrie had met all the requirements, including the condition the council put on them last month of moving the exit.
“The way we left it (after last month’s meeting), we approved the project with the condition that they find another way to change the exit from Bradford Street to put it back on North Elmer and they met that condition,” Daly said.
After the meeting, Mayor Henry Farley explained that while the borough didn’t conduct an impact study, the Guthrie project went through an extensive review.
“The Bradford County Planning Commission heard that before it came to Sayre Borough — and they are very thorough,” Farley said.
The borough council also approved SRF Associates to complete 24-hour speed and vehicle machine counts on both Bradford Street and South Wilbur Avenue at a cost of $500 for each street.
The move is in response to the residents’ concerns over speeding on both Bradford Street and also on South Wilbur Ave. near the Robert Packer Hospital where Sayre Historical Society founding member Ken Bracken was killed in a car accident late last year.
