TOWANDA — A 26-year-old Mansfield man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a head-on accident that killed a pregnant woman on Feb. 4 in Sylvania.
According to Bradford County District Attorney Dan Barrett, Samuel Lee Corey has entered a guilty plea to first-degree felony counts of Homicide by DUI and Aggravated Assault on an Unborn Child.
Corey was high on fentanyl at the time of the crash, according to Barrett.
According to Bradford County Coroner Tom Carman, Ceaira Lynn Kirkner was traveling east on U.S. Route 6 near the intersection of Porter Road in her vehicle with her two daughters — ages five and one-and-a-half years old — in the back seat at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 4.
Carman said Kirkner’s vehicle was then struck nearly head-on by a vehicle driven by Corey, causing Kirkner to be ejected from her vehicle.
Kirkner was pronounced dead at the scene, said Carman. Corey refused treatment at the scene.
Corey will be sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas on Sept. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.