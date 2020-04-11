WAVERLY — With public schools in New York remaining closed until at least April 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Regents announced that all Regents exams scheduled for June have been canceled.
New York has over 170,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 20 in Tioga County.
Students enrolled in a course that culminates in a Regents exam will be exempt from the requirement that it is passed to graduate, so long as they are passing the course at the end of the school year.
Students that are not passing the course at the end of the school year remain exempt, as long as they pass it in summer school.
Meanwhile, schools in New York will continue to practice remote learning.
Waverly Central School District is using online instruction for its students. The district began distributing devices to students as soon as Gov. Andrew Cuomo ordered schools to close last month.
“The week before they canceled school, we had done a census to find out who had internet access or not,” Waverly Superintendent Eric Knolles said. “We’ve been going with our distance learning since the 18th of last month, so this is not really a new development for us.”
The proactive measures taken by the district have allowed teachers to continue with their lessons, as opposed to giving students work designed to keep them busy.
“I think the curriculum — depending on the grade level and on the class — is moving forward,” Knolles said.
Knolles said the engagement level has been high, but just like in the classroom, there are some students falling behind.
“Some grade levels we have really good results. Some of our upper grades, we’re pulling 70 percent connection. It’s kind of the same thing we have in the classroom,” he said. “You’ve got your 60-70 percent of kids who are actively engaged, and a bunch of other kids you’re trying to work with and motivate to get their stuff done.”
Knolles said that sports were one of the biggest factors in keeping students motivated to keep their grades up, but some are struggling to find a reason without them.
The NYSPHSAA has yet to vote on whether or not to cancel spring sports entirely. Winter sports championships have been canceled.
The cancellation of the Regents exams might have resulted in another dropoff in motivation, but Knolles believes it will not be too different from a regular year.
“I think it’s like anything. If you want to learn and you want to move forward, you’re going to,” Knolles said. “If we were struggling to get those kids, this probably isn’t going to help us a lot.”
He also reiterated that students still had to pass the courses.
“What will help though, is the kids have to pass these courses to get credit for the Regents. So let’s say you didn’t have all your stuff in. Maybe this is our way that we get extra learning in and make sure that those grades are up to be able to pass that course,” he said.
Knolles also noted that the new style of learning can be difficult to adapt to, and noted that some teachers were figuring it out faster than the students.
“In most cases the course is going to be easier because we asked all our teachers to slow down a little bit,” he said. “It’s more difficult, what we’re trying to do over distance.”
In addition to assignments and lessons taught over Zoom, teachers are available for office hours via phone to assist students needing extra help.
Knolles praised his Information Technology staff for allowing things to go smoothly.
“We have a phenomenal tech department, and we actually have a technology coach who helps (them) out with their Zoom lessons,” he said.
“I think when we come out of here, we’ll come out even stronger,” Knolles added. “It’s forced us to use some tech skills that we’ve talked about and should be using, but now we really have to. It’s just a different urgency.”
