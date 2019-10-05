SHESHEQUIN — Thirteen miles of fall foliage awaits runners and walkers today as they trek from Riverfront Park in Sayre to Larnard Hornbrook Park in Sheshquin as Bradford County once again hosts the Sheshequin Half Marathon.
The event coincides with the annual Walk for Our Buddies, which also takes place today at Hornbrook Park to raise money for those with Down Syndrome in Bradford and Sullivan counties.
“Bradford County’s half marathon will take place along the beautiful shores of the Susquehanna River,” said a statement from county officials. “Runners will experience 1,219 feet of elevation change throughout the race — enjoying challenging hills and valleys. But it is a great chance to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage and support a great cause for Down Syndrome Awareness.”
The race will also feature relay teams of four runners for those looking to support the event but specialize in shorter distances.
Runners will also have the chance to sponsor a local child with Down Syndrome, and will even get to meet their sponsored youth at the end of the race.
The Walk for Our Buddies, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the park, is a much more leisurely one-mile walk within the park. That event will also include music, vendors, food, a basket raffle and more.
Runners and walkers for the half marathon will kick off from Riverfront Park in Sayre at 9 a.m.
