HARRISBURG — Sayre Borough is one of four municipalities in the 110th Pennsylvania Legislative District to be awarded a state grant to assist in the completion of water and sewer improvement projects, according to State Rep. Tina Pickett.
Sayre is getting $150,000 to help pay for improvements to the Hayden Street Pump Station, which serves the Guthrie campus and Robert Packer Hospital.
The project includes the cleaning and epoxy lining of the existing wet wells, upgrading the electrical system, enlarging valve vaults, adding new vault steps and a new emergency generator, according to a press release from Pickett and State Sen. Gene Yaw.
“Infrastructure costs are on the rise for small municipalities across Pennsylvania. That’s why state funding programs are so critical, as they help to ensure important infrastructure upgrades are completed and the quality of life in our communities is improved,” said Pickett. “I was pleased to work with municipal leaders on advocating for these projects and look forward to their completion.”
“I am happy to join with Representative Pickett to applaud those Bradford County water and sewer projects that were approved today by the Commonwealth Financing Authority,” Yaw added. “It is critical that we provide the funding necessary for our municipal governments to make fundamental repairs and upgrades to existing infrastructure. I commend all the applicants and local officials on receiving these important investments.”
Other projects in the 110th Legislative District awarded funding are:
Dushore Water Authority, Sullivan County: $207,100 for a water line project to improve efficiency and public safety. The work includes replacement of 1,300 feet of water mains along School and Church streets, and across State Route 87. New fire hydrants and water service connections will also be installed.
Wyalusing Municipal Authority, Bradford County: $150,000 that will go toward replacing equipment at its wastewater treatment plant. During the last state inspection, it was determined that the existing influent screen and channel had to be replaced immediately. The project also includes construction of a new building and concrete pad for a dumpster, and a new exhaust/intake air system with odor control.
Towanda Municipal Authority, Bradford County: $80,400 for the replacement of an out-of-date valve and construction of a new concrete vault on Thomas Street.
The funding was made available through the Pennsylvania Small Water and Sewer Program, which was established by the General Assembly to award grants to municipalities and municipal authorities for water, sewer, storm water and flood control projects with a cost of not less than $30,000 and not more than $500,000.
The funding was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, an independent agency that holds fiduciary responsibility over the funding of programs and investments in Pennsylvania’s economic growth.
