OWEGO — Area officials joined a few dozen New York State Department of Transportation employees Tuesday afternoon to dedicate a section of Route 17 as “Dennis ‘Matt’ Howe Memorial Highway.”
Howe passed away on March 18 of this year after a tractor trailer collided with his DOT truck as he and his team were performing highway safety work in Nichols.
State Sen. Fred Akshar and state Assemblyman Chris Friend co-sponsored legislation to honor his memory and pay tribute to his life and service. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the legislation on Aug. 9.
“It is unfortunate that tragic events are our strongest reminders of our responsibilities to one another,” said Friend. “May this memorial help remind all drivers to carefully slow down and be vigilant of those maintaining and protecting our roads.”
“Matt Howe was a dedicated NYSDOT Region 9 worker, and more importantly, a beloved husband, son, friend and colleague,” Akshar said. “While nothing can undo this tragedy, today we come together as a community to ensure that Matt’s memory and legacy remains a part of our community and serves as a reminder to all to take extra care on our roads.”
Howe, 45, is survived by his wife, Alycia Haus; his children, Bre and Dalton; as well as his parents, grandparents and siblings.
“DOT workers are everyday heroes,” Akshar continued. “I firmly believe that. Matt was loved and respected by so many across our community and by the entire Department of Transportation family.”
Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman Marty Sauerbrey noted the outpouring of community support.
“I know that (Matt) would think that all of this together is pretty awesome and moving in the right direction,” Sauerbrey said. “Thank you to all of you who had a part in this, and you guys and girls that go out there on the roads and put your lives in danger — we thank you.”
“Matt Howe worked hard, loved his job and gave his life helping to protect his coworkers,” said NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “Today, we are commemorating his sacrifice by naming a section of Route 17 in his honor.”
“But, an even better tribute would be for all motorists to slow down in highway work zones, move over a lane for emergency and work vehicles on the side of the road, and avoid driving distracted,” she said. “It’s the law. It saves lives.”
The section of highway dedicated to Howe will be located between exit 62 in Lounsberry and exit 63 in Nichols.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.