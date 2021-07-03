Catholic War Vets present scholarship to Sayre grad

SAYRE — The Catholic War Veterans of Ball-Skerpon Post 773 in Sayre recently presented Sayre graduate Kayla Howell with a check for $500 from the Ball-Skerpon Scholarship Fund.
Kayla will be attending Mansfield University in the fall to study biology with a concentration in medical laboratory sciences.
“I want to end up working in a lab in the hospital,” said Howell. “I want to go into cancer research, but I’ll probably go to grad school after (Mansfield).”
Kayla expressed her gratitude toward the members of Post 773 for selecting her for this scholarship opportunity.
Post Commander Jim Barrett Jr. said that this is the post’s first year giving out the scholarship, but he looks forward to it growing each year.
“We’re going to try to make it bigger every year,” said Barrett Jr. “Eventually we’re going to try to give out more than one scholarship per year.”
