WAVERLY — Officers of the Waverly Police Department were not as busy last year as they are likely accustomed to, as calls for service and arrests both saw sizable drops in 2019 compared to 2018.
According to last year’s monthly police activity reports from Police Chief Dan Gelatt, calls for service dipped to 5,352 last year after remaining somewhat static in 2017 and 2018, when call totals were 5,816 and 5,892, respectively. From year to year, calls for service dropped more than 9 percent from 2018 to 2019.
Total arrests also dropped after seeing a spike from 2017 — during which officers made 285 arrests — to 2018, when 323 total arrests were made. In 2019, officers made 276 arrests — a decrease of over 14.5 percent from 2018.
One of the main factors in that drop in arrests was the significant decrease in drug-related arrests. After making 115 such arrests in 2018, Waverly officers made just 80 drug-related arrests last year — a decrease of over 30 percent. In 2017, there were 81 drug arrests made.
Meanwhile, driving under the influence/driving while intoxicated-related offenses dropped slightly from 15 in 2018 to 13 in 2019. In 2017, there were 11 such arrests made by village police.
Additionally, the amount of vehicle and traffic violations that officers handed out saw a decrease — from 570 in 2018 to 499 last year. Officers issued 353 such violations in 2017.
