Thanks to everyone who participated in our Summer Reading Program, through some trying times and some new procedures. We hope that next summer, we can do this more like the old way!
Our daily program, Page Turner Adventures, continues through the end of summer. Register at https://www.facebook.com/groups/643667763029174/.
We’re finally caught up on everything we missed while we were closed! New additions include:
Adult fiction – “The Midwife Murders” by James Patterson, “Choppy Water: by Stuart Woods, and “A Private Cathedral” by James Lee Burke.
Adult nonfiction – “Caste – The Origins of our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson.
Large type adult fiction – “Cartier’s Hope” by M.J. Rose, “The Sea Glass Cottage” by RaeAnne Thayne, “The Solid Grounds Coffee Company” by Carla Laureano, and “Isaiah’s Legacy” by Mesu Andrews.
Young adult fiction – “The Voting Booth” by Stephanie Meyer.
For the foreseeable future, our Curbside Pickup service will operate during the following times: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday from 5-7 p.m.; and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Hold requests can be made online at https://catalog.flls.org/polaris/default.aspx?ctx=67.1033.0.0.3, or by calling during the above-listed hours. We’ll set up a pickup time so you can grab your materials and go.
During this period, the building is open only to staff. That means no public use of computers, printing or faxing, or browsing through the collection. However, the Wi-Fi is still operational, and we are happy to help find materials by phone. We understand that this is all new and different, for all of us, and we appreciate your patience.
Interlibrary Loan holds can now be placed, and weekly deliveries have resumed. Thanks to everyone for your patience!
The Waverly Free Library is located at 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly. You can reach us at (607) 565-9341.
