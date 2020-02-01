ALBANY — “New York must take action to regulate this increasingly pervasive and dangerously powerful technology, before it’s too late,” said state Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, as he introduced this week legislation to ban law enforcement use of facial recognition software.
Hoylman cited reports from the last few months that found officers had been “abusing” the technology, and said there was “strong evidence that law enforcement manipulates images (and) stores photos of minors.”
“Facial recognition technology threatens to end every New Yorker’s ability to walk down the street anonymously,” Hoylman said. “In the wrong hands, this technology presents a chilling threat to our privacy and civil liberties — especially when evidence shows this technology is less accurate when used on people of color, and transgender, non-binary and non-conforming people.”
In particular, the legislation would prohibit any law enforcement officer or member from activating or using any biometric surveillance system while executing the duties of their job, and create a task force to study the issue in order to recommend standards of use.
Reports have found that certain software packages rely on databases of more than 3 billion images harvested from social media and the internet.
Hoylman added that the concerns are more than theoretical, and called attention to China, which currently maintains “a massive network of surveillance cameras capable of using automated facial recognition to monitor the movement of people within its borders.”
The technology has been used with “particularly devastating consequences” against ethnic minorities in China, he added.
In England, live facial recognition technology is in use in certain areas of London, where covering one’s face has led to detention and fines.
In May last year, the city of San Francisco was the first American city to ban the technology.
Additionally, the legislation calls into question the accuracy of the technology, noting that studies have found flawed recognition algorithms that lead to regularly misidentified individuals.
“Biometric recognition systems like face surveillance are unethical and wildly inaccurate, and they have no place in the hands of law enforcement,” said Michael Sisitzky, lead policy council at the New York Civil Liberties Union. “There’s overwhelming research showing facial recognition’s inability to accurately identify women, young people, and people of color. And, when these tools are used by law enforcement, the consequences can be devastating.”
Sisitzky praised the legislation, calling it critical protection for citizens against wrongful interrogation, detention and conviction.
