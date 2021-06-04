TIOGA CENTER – Wednesday’s regular meeting of the Tioga Central School District board of education was the first with newly-elected members Chris Klossner and Lee Wood in attendance.
Board President Cathi Root started the meeting by giving Klossner and Wood a brief overview of the structure and order that the meetings take.
According to Root, Klossner and Wood are joining before the reorder meeting because they are filling positions that were left vacant.
High School Principal Josh Roe began his report by saying that the school is in the process of setting dates for their senior picnic and senior parade. He also noted that their recent prom went off without a hitch.
“They had a very successful prom,” said Roe. “I didn’t answer my phone for 10 days, so we had no quarantines from prom.”
The school’s graduation is currently scheduled to take place on their football field at 7 p.m. on June 25, with a rain date of June 26 at 10 a.m.
Of this year’s seniors, Roe said they are “down to a handful of kids on the cutline for graduation requirements.”
He went on to say that he’s only really concerned about one or two students not meeting the requirements to graduate.
In the middle school, Principal Will Cook said there are twenty-some eighth-graders who might need to attend the summer school program to move on to high school next year.
Elementary Principal Michelle Bombard announced that the school saw 15 children in the first round of pre-kindergarten screening, with another round scheduled for next Wednesday.
“Now we’ll be able to really start looking at curriculum,” said Bombard, noting that it will be designed to best serve the needs of the children.
According to Interim Superintendent Scot Taylor, the number of remote learners is continuing to go down.
“We’re under 60 kids now that are still receiving remote instruction,” said Taylor.
He went on to say that regulations — such as mask wearing and social distancing — continue to be the same.
