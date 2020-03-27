SAYRE — The coronavirus pandemic has reached the Valley as the Sayre Area School District put out a press release on Friday afternoon confirming a case involving the district’s School Resource Officer.
“The Sayre Area School District was informed that our school resource officer (SRO) has a confirmed case of COVID-19 (coronavirus),” the press release from the school district said.
This comes a day after the Sayre Borough Police Department released its own statement saying the department was “impacted” by the coronavirus.
“We are aware that there have been some concerns raised regarding the status of the Sayre Police Department as it relates to COVID-19. For this reason, we did put out a press release that we hoped would help put minds to rest. We have been diligently preparing for the possibility of department staff being affected, directly or indirectly, for several weeks. As of this date, Sayre Police Department has, like many others, been impacted by the COVID-19 virus,” Sayre Police Chief Dan Reynolds said in a press release.
The police department also wanted to reassure the public that they are still up-and-running during the pandemic.
“The department is fully operational, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and prepared to respond to all police emergencies. The members of the department appreciate your thoughts and prayers, not just for us, but for our families, during this stressful time,” Reynolds said.
According to the school district, the school resource officer was recently involved with helping the district’s meal program during the school closure.
“Last Friday (March 20), the SRO assisted our food services staff with our Grab and Go program, handing out meals from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the high school. At the time, the SRO did not have any symptoms and had not been in recent contact with anyone who was ill or had COVID-19,” the school district said.
The school district has been dealing with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, who said they did not believe the SRO’s involvement in the meal program would pose a risk to the public.
“Over the last 24 hours, we have been in frequent contact with staff from the Department of Health (DOH). After their investigation of the information regarding this case, DOH staff felt the interactions that occurred would not be considered an exposure through close contact,” the school district said.
The school district pointed any concerns about that analysis of the situation to the Department of Health.
“If you have concerns regarding the information provided by the DOH related to COVID-19, please contact the agency at 1-877-PAHEALTH,” the press release said.
According to the school district, the meal program for students will continue next week.
“The DOH has cleared our school district to continue food service for Monday, March 30. We will continue to serve lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Snyder, SHS, and the bus runs to Litchfield and Milltown/Eastside,” the school district said.
District officials urged the Sayre community to continue to be safe during this pandemic.
“We will continue to closely monitor this situation. We ask that all staff members, students and families remain vigilant by continuing to wash your hands regularly and practicing social distancing,” district officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.