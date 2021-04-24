A doctor who worked for Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital was killed in a helicopter accident on Thursday night.
Dr. Sanjay Kansara was flying his helicopter from the Allentown area to Towanda when the crash occurred in Wyoming County.
“The Guthrie community is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Dr. Sanjay Kansara,” a press release from Guthrie said.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, they received a call at approximately 10:47 p.m. to assist with a helicopter crash in North Branch Township.
“Smoke and fire was seen by Life Flight that was flying in the area,” the press release from the state police said.
According to state police, Kansara was removed from the wreckage and parts of the helicopter were removed from the crash scene.
The Allentown Morning Call reported that Kansara’s wife said the Guthrie doctor left his house for the Queen City Airport in Allentown at around 7:30 p.m.
The Robinson R44 that Kansara was flying is a four-seat light helicopter that has been in production since 1992.
Dr. Kansara joined Guthrie in September, 2020 and was a member of the Robert Packer Hospital anesthesiology team.
“Dr. Kansara was a devoted anesthesiologist who was committed to providing wonderful care to his patients. He was friendly and had an upbeat, positive demeanor with patients and colleagues,” said Dr. Burdett Porter.
According to his colleagues, Dr. Kansara had a passion for flying and enjoyed the freedom of being able to fly himself between his home in the Allentown area and Guthrie’s Sayre Campus.
“We extend our condolences to Dr. Kansara’s family. We will all miss this fine physician and gentleman. This loss will be deeply felt by the Guthrie family,” said Dan Brown, MD, Chair, Anesthesiology & Perioperative Medicine.
