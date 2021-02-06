TAMPA BAY — There are a few “new” Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans this season thanks to a certain all-time great quarterback and an entertaining tight end joining the team.
For the Shadduck family, loving the Bucs is nothing new — and they are hoping Tampa Bay brings home a Super Bowl title for the late Stag Shadduck.
Stag Shadduck, who passed away in 2015, was a Bucs fan since the early days of the franchise — which began back in 1976.
Stag moved to Florida after graduating from Athens High School in 1980. While in the Sunshine State he met his wife and best friend, Kelly, and also fell in love with the Bucs.
“He moved down to Florida after he graduated high school and started liking the Bucs because he was in the area,” said his son, Stag Blair Shadduck. “The whole family are Bucs fans. My two sisters (Carly and Kristy) and my mom because (she’s) from Florida, so her family are Bucs fans. I grew up liking them because of my dad.”
One of Shadduck’s best friends, Mike Grandeo, confirmed that Stag was one of the original Bucs’ fans.
“He’s been a Bucs fan since the beginning. He used to go to the games down there ... he used to pay like 5, 10, 15 bucks per ticket,” Grandeo said.
One of the younger Stag’s earliest memories watching the Bucs with his dad was during their last trip to the Super Bowl in 2002.
“Truthfully, it probably was last Super Bowl back in 2002. We had a Super Bowl party at the house when we played the Raiders ... That was probably the most memorable,” said the younger Shadduck, who noted that both he and his dad loved former Bucs fullback Mike Alstott.
Grandeo also remembered watching the Bucs win the Super Bowl with Stag.
“He was pretty excited. I think we were down to his house. They played the Raiders and brother Bruce (Babcock, who is a Raiders fan) was down there too, and we all watched together,” recalled Grandeo.
Stag Blair believes the Bucs’ Super Bowl win back then was important for his dad and also helped him get some bragging rights in Bills, Eagles, Giants, Jets and Steelers territory.
“It was huge because being in Pennsylvania he was really the only Bucs fan. You know, moving up to Pennsylvania he was kind of on an island by himself there. It was big because they were the best team at the time,” the younger Shadduck said.
This year’s Bucs team is heading to the Super Bowl thanks to the arrival of Tom Brady. While Brady is probably unquestionably the greatest quarterback of all time at this point, before he went to Tampa Bay his fans were mostly limited to New England.
“Because of all the hype that the Bucs have gotten, I think he would be on board with the Tom Brady transaction. I guess it just meant that they might be winning games instead of losing games,” Stag Blair said.
“I don’t think he was a big fan (of Brady). Everybody joked that Stag probably turned over in his grave when Gronk and Brady went to the Bucs, but I’m sure he’d be pretty proud that they are in the Super Bowl even though he’s the quarterback,” Grandeo joked.
The younger Shadduck said his dad was always loyal to the Bucs — whether it was during Tampa Bay’s run to the Super Bowl back in 2002 or during one of their many rough seasons.
“I think (the Bucs winning the Super Bowl this year) would just kind of solidify the fact that there’s a reason why you stick with a team no matter how bad they are — for moments like these. You never really know (when these moments will come),” said Stag Blair, who is currently in Physician Assistant school in Kentucky.
The Shadduck family and Stag’s friends here in the Valley will be looking for Brady and company to deliver a Super Bowl trophy to one of their biggest fans — who will certainly be looking down and cheering on his Bucs.
