ATHENS — BeST Transit (formerly Endless Mountains Transportation Authority) announced Tuesday that a BeST Transit operator has tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee last worked on Friday, Oct. 23. Days leading up to that date, the employee operated both shared-ride and fixed-route vehicles, according to a press release.
According to the press release, the employee is currently self-isolating at home in accordance with the guidelines established by the Pennsylvania State Health Department and the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Employees who were in close contact with the driver who tested positive have been notified and instructed on steps to monitor their health.
BeST Transit advises any customer who has concerns about the potential exposure to follow the CDC guidelines and self-monitor symptoms.
BeST Transit will continue to remain vigilant in minimizing the spread of the virus by:
- Sanitizing high-touch areas of all vehicles throughout the day.
- Sanitizing all vehicles daily.
- Sanitizing vehicles with electrostatic fog.
- Mandatory Mask Policy for all employees and customers.
- Practicing social distancing.
- Monitoring employees’ health.
BeST Transit said it will continue to inform customers on any new cases and updates on preventative measures as dictated from the CDC, PennDOT & FTA. Customers can find information on www.gobesttransit.com.
BeST Transit is an essential business according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Department of Health
