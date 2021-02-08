Retail theft
Rebecca L. Austin, 40, of Ilion, N.Y., was charged with the schedule 3 felony for retail theft – take merchandise.
Athens Township Police Department said that at about 2:56 p.m. on July 18, 2020, an officer made contact with an Asset Protection Associate at Walmart in regards to a retail theft.
The APA claimed that Austin had attempted to walk out of Walmart with a cart full of unpaid merchandise, according to the criminal complaint.
Video footage showed proof of this incident and police in Athens Township were given a copy of it. The footage shows Austin trying to blend in with customers that had already checked out and walk out the grocery side door, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police said that a Walmart employee then stopped her and asked if she had her receipt. The employee reported in the affidavit that Austin presented a McDonald’s receipt and when she was asked about the Walmart receipt, Austin said that she “must have left it in my car.”
The employee asked her to go get the receipt as they waited with the cart. According to the criminal complaint, Austin never came back with the receipt. Video footage shows Austin leaving Walmart without a shopping cart and getting into a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner. Court documents show that two more people left the store and got into the car before it left the parking lot.
Police said that the total value of the stolen merchandise was $1,058.84.
Austin was confined to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Jan. 21 where she was unable to post a $25,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 2
DUI, offensive weapons
Christopher Vogelsberg, of Clarks Summit, was charged with the misdemeanors for making repairs to/selling of/etc offensive weapons and DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, and the simple violations for following too closely and careless driving.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at about 10:11 p.m. on Jan. 13, a trooper pulled over a black Jeep Patriot on South Main Street in Towanda township just outside of the borough for following a car too closely.
Police said that Vogelsburg took an extended amount of time to put the passenger side window down and displayed erratic movements, according to the criminal complaint.
When the trooper asked him where he was coming from, he related that he was coming home from a Canton residence owned by a friend called “Hoss.” Court documents show that Vogelsburg stated that he did not know his real name.
The trooper reported that Vogelsberg laughed and spoke with his friends as he was being pat down for weapons and denied being under the influence of any controlled substances.
After failing sobriety tests, Vogelsberg consented to a search of the car, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Once the search uncovered grey brass knuckles, he was then taken into custody for suspected DUI and possession of a prohibited weapon.
The criminal complaint reads that Vogelsberg later refused a legal blood draw from Guthrie Robert Packer Memorial Hospital, Towanda campus.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on March 12.
Drug possession
Jerome James Parker, 41, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for the intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and the simple violations for operating a vehicle without valid inspection and driving an unregistered vehicle.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 19, a trooper was patrolling Route 414 when he observed an expired registration on a blue 2008 Saturn Astra.
Once he made contact with Parker, he saw that the vehicle also didn’t have an inspection sticker, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said that when he was asked if there was any marijuana or methamphetamine in the car, Parker replied “not that I know of.”
Court documents show that Parker continued to say that he didn’t think there was anything illegal in the car but he wasn’t sure.
He gave his consent for the trooper to search the car and he uncovered a small baggie of suspected methamphetamine.
Parker was placed under arrest for the possession of a controlled substance and was brought to PSP Towanda for fingerprinting and processing and was later released.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on March 3.
DUI
Alyssa Churee Bennici, 29, of Grover, N.C., was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: high rate of alcohol (BAC .10 — .16) – second offense, DUI: general impairment/incapability of driving safely – first offense, and the simple violations for prohibiting text-based communications, driving an unregistered vehicle, and careless driving.
The Towanda Borough Police Department said that at approximately 10:23 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2020, troopers were dispatched to the intersection of North Fourth Street and Houston Street in Towanda borough for a reported car accident with a roll over.
Troopers took note of a 2015 Buick Enclave at rest on the drivers side at the north bound curb once they arrived on scene, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said that people were gathered around the car and the driver, Bennici, was still inside.
Court documents show that the troopers were able to safely remove her from the car and that a strong smell of alcohol was coming from her person.
The victim told police that Bennici had hit their legally parked car before rolling over, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The affidavit shows that the victim’s car was hit in the front passenger side and was pushed back about 20 feet.
Bennici told police that she had just left a residence down the street and that she wasn’t sure what happened. Court documents show that she admitted to texting during that time.
One of the troopers noted that her eyes were bloodshot and glossy and that her speech was slurred.
The troopers were ultimately able to get Bennici into the back of a patrol car after she was emotional for a period of time and spoke with someone who had come to check on her.
Before she was taken to Guthrie Robert Packer Memorial Hospital, Towanda campus for sobriety and chemical testing, someone else who had come to check on her gave her water and urged her to drink all of it before she got there, according to the criminal complaint.
Police said that Bennici failed sobriety tests and vomited on the floor prior to the legal blood draw.
The affidavit reads that the results came back on Dec. 10, 2020 and showed that Bennici had a BAC of .152% at the time.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on March 12.
Burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of a bottle of Bulleit whiskey ($25), Tito’s vodka ($30), and a camo compound bow ($500) from a Warren Township property.
Police said that the theft occurred between Jan. 18 and Jan. 22.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Burglary
The Pennsylvania State Police is investigating a burglary at the Ram Zone at 199 State Street in Wyalusing borough.
According to police, the burglary happened between 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 and 8:10 a.m. on Jan. 25.
The release report shows that 6,000 $1 bills were taken, along with $600 worth of $100 bills and a door knob valued at $20.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Towanda at (570) 265-2186.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the theft of copper piping from beneath a Deep Hollow Run property in Laporte Township.
Police said that the incident happened between Dec. 18, 2020 and Jan. 21 and that approximately 50 feet of 3/4 copper pipe valued at $500 was stolen and damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (570) 946-4610.
DUI
Ryan Alexander Johnson, 32, of Rome, was charged with the misdemeanors for DUI: general impairment – first offense, and DUI: high rate of alcohol (BAC .10 — <.16) – first offense.
The Athens Township Police Department said that an officer was dispatched to the area of Patton’s Country Store on Front Street on Sept. 11, 2020 in response to a motorcycle accident.
When the officer arrived on scene he saw a Harley Davidson motorcycle lying on its side in the roadway near Westbrook’s Upholstery and its driver, Johnson, standing next to it, according to the criminal complaint.
Court documents show that Johnson had injuries consistent with a motorcycle accident along with glassy and bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from his person.
Police said that Johnson related he had a couple of beers at a friend’s house and was on his way home at the time of the accident.
He claimed to have been traveling at 40 MPH and lost control when the bike ran over some gravel. The officer noted skid marks consistent with the way the motorcycle was positioned and didn’t observe any gravel in the roadway in the area Johnson described.
Johnson wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the accident and was sent to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The officer reported that he followed EMS to the hospital and advised Johnson that he was under arrest for suspected DUI. A blood draw was conducted and later results showed that he had a BAC of .0151% within two hours of driving the motorcycle, according to the criminal complaint.
A preliminary bearing is set for 10 a.m. on Feb. 9.
DUI
Austin James Nixon, 19, of Waverly, was charged with the misdemeanor for DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1 – first offense and DUI: controlled substance – metabolite – first offense, and the simple violations for failure to keep right and disregarding a traffic lane (single).
The Sayre Borough Police Department said that about 5:54 p.m. on Dec. 27, 2020, an officer was on stationary patrol in a pull off at Shepard Road and Cayuta Street in the borough when he saw a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu accelerate and pass the car in front of it in a no passing zone.
The officer pulled the car over and made contact with the driver, Nixon, and learned that he was driving with an out of state permit only, according to the criminal complaint.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that there was a smell of marijuana coming from the car and Nixon displayed slow movements and bloodshot and glassy eyes.
Police said that Nixon admitted to smoking marijuana before he left his house. Sobriety tests were then conducted and the officer determined that he had been under the influence.
Nixon had been previously charged with a misdemeanor for DUI and other charges on Dec. 19, 2020 as previously reported.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on March 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.