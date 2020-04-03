BURLINGTON — On Monday, April 6, Northern Tier Solid Waste Authority will be opening the Tiadaghton Area Transfer Station in Wellsboro and their Bradford County Landfill in Burlington back up for the acceptance of bagged waste ONLY.
Bagged waste must be tagged with a pre-purchased NTSWA route sticker (pink). Stickered bags of waste will be accepted Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Authority is still restricting pickup truck loads of waste and cash customers through April. Please note the Authority will NOT be selling route stickers at their locations in order to reduce person to person contact. Route stickers can be purchased at the Acorn on East Ave. in Wellsboro, Donna’s Corner Market in Middlebury and the Dandy in Burlington.
Visit NTSWA.org for a more complete listing of sticker sale locations or contact NTSWA at 570-297-4177 for over the phone purchase and we can mail them right to you!
All NTSWA trash routes will continue to run as scheduled. However, all Municipal Spring Cleanups that were scheduled for April have been canceled at this time. Residents wishing to rent a dumpster for their private cleanup can still do so. Authority locations will remain closed on Saturday’s.
The Authority will also be extending the suspension of their curbside and drop-off recycling programs through April. Commercial entities and residents are encouraged to hold on to their recyclables if able.
These operational modifications are being made in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“Please know the Authority is working diligently to continue to make trash services as accessible as possible, but is steadfast to do so in a manner that reduces employee risk of exposure,” a press release said.
