Guthrie donates to Waverly Glen Park project

SAYRE — Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program awarded $5,000 to Waverly Recreation Booster Club in support of its plans for restoration and modernization of the Waverly Glen Park.
The Waverly Recreation Booster Club, Inc. will use the funds toward construction of a walking path at the park, designed to help children and families increase their physical activity.
Laura Fitzgerald, Guthrie’s Vice President for Research and Education, said, “Guthrie is pleased to award funding toward the updates to Waverly Glen Park and to promote healthy lifestyles for children and families. Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program supports projects that target health challenges facing our communities.”
This grant was awarded as part of Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program, which funds projects based on Guthrie’s Community Health Needs Assessment. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), requires non-profit hospitals to complete a community needs assessment (CHNA) every three years.
The following areas of need were identified for 2016-2019:
• Obesity
• Access to mental health providers
• Cancer incidence with a focus on tobacco usage.
For more information, or to apply for a Guthrie Community Benefit Grant, please visit www.guthrie.org.
