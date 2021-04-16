ATHENS — The Athens Borough Council accepted a bid from Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting for the upcoming road paving project at Monday’s meeting.
The project consists of:
- East Cherry Street from North Main to North River
- North River Street from East Pine to East Vanderbilt
- Magnolia Street
- West Vanderbilt Street from North Main to Second
A small portion of street located at the intersection of North Street and Agnes Street will also be paved, according to Athens Borough Manager Mark Burgess.
The winning bid from Dalrymple came in at $150,293.80. It was the lowest bid with Glenn O. Hawbaker and Bishop Brothers Construction putting in similar but slightly higher bids and FAHS Construction coming in much higher.
In other news from Monday’s meeting:
- The council appointed Shirley Blakeman to the Spalding Memorial Library Fund Board.
- The police chief’s monthly report showed 87 calls in March with four felony arrests, one misdemeanor arrest and 10 parking tickets.
- The council will be looking for applications for a new full-time police officer in anticipation of a retirement scheduled for the end of the year.
- Police chief Chris Hutchinson and the council came to an understanding for a contract extension through his expected retirement date on Oct. 1, 2023.
- Athens Little League will once again be using the Valley Playland field after approval from the council on Monday.
- The Rebuild Valley Playland Project is still scheduled for May 18 through May 23. Volunteers are needed.
- The council approved a change order in the amount of $14,697 for the new fire truck and it will be paid for from Act 13 Impact Fee funds.
