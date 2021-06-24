Story time returns to Waverly library

WAVERLY — As libraries begin to return to a more normal operating procedure, the return of programs such as the children’s story time at the Waverly Free Library is exciting for readers and librarians alike.
“It’s been fun,” said Children’s Librarian Becky Keir Grace. “People I think are just so happy to have something to do again in-person.”
On Tuesday, Keir Grace said that the program was in its fourth week back after missing more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she has had to adapt and adjust to stay in line with health department guidelines.
“We used to do crafts with story time and I would set up everything for the kids,” she said. “But with the pandemic we had to think of something else because we can’t have everyone touching the same stuff.”
Children attending story time at the Waverly library now get a craft kit to take home. Crafts are matched to the theme of the readings as best as possible, with Tuesday’s books and crafts relating to ice cream.
Keir Grace said that through the end of August the first choice will be to hold story time in the mini park on the corner of Broad and Waverly streets, but they have had to move inside twice due to construction and weather.
“At least we still have a back up plan,” she said. “So that way we don’t have to cancel.”
The library hopes to reassess come autumn and continue progressing back toward their usual story time and craft program.
“(The pandemic) has definitely brought some limitations, but you just find new ways to work above it and still offer programs,” said Keir Grace.
She went on to say that the Waverly library will also be doing a summer reading program this year, where children can sign up to fill in a reading log book, as well as various outdoor programs.
Story time with Becky takes place every Tuesday from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. in the children’s section of the Waverly Free Library. Grab-and-go bags with books and crafts are given out after every reading, provided by the Family Resource Center of the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
More information about story time and other programs at the Waverly Free Library can be found online at www.waverlyfreelibrary.org, or on the library’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.