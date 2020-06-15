Athens trio earns Eagle Scout

ATHENS — Few try for it and even fewer succeed, but three Athens seniors completed Eagle Scout projects in recent months.
Chase Minnick, Tivon Liguori and Oscar Johnson worked on projects ranging from carpentry to hydroponics to earn Eagle Scout status, the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1912, only 2.01 percent of scouts have made the grade.
Below we profile the three new Eagle Scouts and their projects.
———
Chase Minnick
His project was refurbishing and cleaning up picnic tables at Ridgebury Community Park.
He took all of the broken parts and repaired them. He also sanded everything down and sealed the tables so they would last longer.
The project sounds pretty straight forward, but did have its difficulties.
“The most difficult part was the paperwork, that was involved,” said Minnick. “There’s a decent amount of paperwork in planning everything and getting everything approved.”
The project included getting volunteers and the work organized.
The project was completed over a few weeks.
“It took five days but was spread out over a couple weeks,” he said. “It was still during school, so we couldn’t work every day.”
He said that he and his team would work one or two days out of the weekend.
In all, Minnick said the project took about 20 hours total to complete. Of course, he spent years working up to the point where he could go for it.
Minnick said that he’s been in scouting for a long time.
“(I’ve been in scouting) since Cub Scouts; the lowest level you can go.”
The intention to go for Eagle Scout was always there for Minnick.
“It was something that was always in the back of my mind,” Minnick said. “Once I crossed over into Boy Scouts, we started talking about it and how good of an acheivement it is. When I crossed over into Boy Scouts is when I decided to go for it.”
———
Tivon Liguori
He engineered and built a hydroponic system.
“It’s an overall agriculture system that utilizes living organisms, physics and mechanical workings to create agricultural products,” Liguori said.
“It’s something that you could set up right in your basement at home. Use one of the five hydroponic techniques and it’s fairly cost effective for the average family.”
Liguori used a combination of PVC piping, regular flexible hose, pumps, buckets, and a watering trough.
“I had to do a lot of my own custom plumbing with it because I had to design the entire system by hand,” said Liguori. “It wasn’t something that I could look up the internet and say, ‘I can build that.’”
Liguori said that, though many systems only incorporate one or two methods, his is designed to be taken apart and be transported all around the county.
“One day it could be in Athens and the next day it could be in Troy.”
He said that he wasn’t able to put in crops because he had to leave during the coronavirus pandemic and wasn’t able to stock it before the water was finished doing its cycling.
“We planned on putting spinach in there, a couple of herbs and some spider plants — things that can be used by the biology department labs — with goldfish acting as a fertilizer source.”
Liguori said that the hardest part was designing the system.
“(The toughest part was) coming up with this entire thing all on its own,” he said. I had to figure out how to incorporate nutrient film, a draining system, the traditional hydroponics slant design, a sump system — it was trying to get all of these different aspects of one larger whole of this agricultural science and really cram it into a system that is manageable by a classroom and is portable.”
The project gives Liguori a head start of sorts on what he plans to do going forward. He said that his next step is to go to SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry to study environmental policy and management.
———
Oscar Johnson
His project was to re-stone a flower bed at the Church of the Redeemer.
Again, he gathered volunteers and had to handle all of the requisite paperwork.
“It was well worth it,” he said. “We knocked it our in two days.”
He said that he and a friend went over the first day and prepped the area — an effort that included removing stumps.
“The next day, he got a bunch of friends together.
“We laid the tarp down, then the weed fabric and put the stone down.” he said. “It had challenges, but with all of us working as a team we got it done.”
The biggest of the challenges?
“Moving the stone. We had to move a lot of stone — a small dump truck worth — a lot of wheelbarrows and then we had to rock-rake it all the way out. It took a bit.”
“My brother (Arvid, who refinished the blacktop for his project) did his Eagle Scout project through the church as well and the church said, ‘hey, you want to do another project for us?’ and I said, sure.”
Johnson said that he’s always wanted to get Eagle Scout.
“It’s the highest award you can get,” he said, adding, “My brother got his Eagle Scout, so I thought, ‘I have to get my Eagle Scout.’ I joined Boy Scouts — I was a Cub Scout.”
He said that attendance dwindled and they lost their pack, but Johnson remained undeterred.
“I went all the way up through.
“Boy Scouts as a whole taught me a lot of lessons about leadership. I attended a lot of programs. I made a lot of high adventure bases with Tivon and Chase. I’m going for my grand slam with is to visit all four of them. All he has left is sea base and will be going with Chase and a few other scout friends this summer.”
