SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District will open its doors this morning after closing down both Snyder Elementary and Sayre High for one day due to a COVID-19 case among the staff.
“(The closure was a) result of recommendations from (Pennsylvania Department of Education) and the Department of Health that when you have one or more positive case(s) in your school system in a county where risk is substantial, that you should close for a period of time,” Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said during Monday’s special school board meeting.
Daloisio also noted the Departments of Health and Education “see where it is located around the county by Zip codes to give the public health staff the time they need to do contact tracing.”
The district was closed Monday after a staff member at Snyder tested positive for COVID-19. There was also an exposure among the staff at the high school, according to information sent out by Daloisio over the weekend.
Bradford County reported 23 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The county has seen a total of 320 confirmed cases, while also reporting 39 probable cases.
Six Bradford County residents have died from complications of coronavirus.
The transmission rate in Bradford County has been deemed “substantial” by the Department of Health.
The Sayre Zip Code (18840) has the most cases in the county, with 79.
There have also been 17 cases in Athens, 24 in Gillett, 17 in Ulster, seven in Rome and seven in Milan.
In other parts of the county, Troy has seen a total of 56 cases, and Canton has seen 32. Towanda has reported 33 total cases.
The Department of Health redacts the number of cases in Zip Codes reporting less than five cases, and does not report recoveries.
Over 167,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 8,300 have died due to complications of the virus.
Chemung County reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the number of active cases to 209.
The county has had 738 confirmed cases of COVID since March.
There are currently 18 people hospitalized with coronavirus complications.
Eight people have also died from complications of the virus.
Tioga County most recently reported 88 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a press release from Legislative Chairwoman Martha Sauerbrey.
There have been a total of at least 358 cases of coronavirus in the county, and 243 people have recovered.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in Tioga County was last reported at 27.
Over 476,000 people in New York have tested positive for coronavirus, and nearly 33,000 have died.
