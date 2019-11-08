The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Thursday announced the availability of $30 million in grant monies that counties, municipalities, educational institutions and other organizations can apply for to help communities “restore and protect water quality throughout the commonwealth.”
“We’ve developed a flexible, multifaceted funding package to help communities around the state meet their targeted priority water quality challenges and improve the health of local streams and rivers for better flood control, drinking water supply, public health, and economic vitality,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell.
Specifically, counties, municipalities, municipal authorities, county conservation districts, councils of government, educational institutions and watershed and other organizations can apply for funding for projects with local or statewide impact.
Funded through the commonwealth’s Growing Greener Plus program, the $30 million in grant funding is available to help communities restore and protect water quality by reducing abandoned mine drainage and urban and agricultural runoff pollution and addressing harmful algal blooms, climate resiliency, PFAS, and other emerging issues, state officials said.
The first round of Growing Greener funding opened Nov. 4, and applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Dec. 20. Additional rounds are planned for next spring and fall.
More information is available online at DEP’s wesbite, or by emailing growinggreener@pa.gov.
