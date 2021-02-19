VAN ETTEN — During the reports that began the February meeting of the Town of Van Etten Board, Highway Superintendent Tim Grippo reported that the Highway Department will need new trucks soon.
The large ten-wheeler truck’s box has corroded and should be replaced before next winter, according to Grippo. The board asked if the box alone could be replaced, but Grippo related that the truck itself is not in great shape and has also needed numerous repairs.
Later in the meeting, which took place on Feb. 11, Grippo added that the town’s smaller one-ton truck’s box is also deteriorating and will eventually need to be replaced.
According to town officials, at this point, the town does not have the budget to replace either truck and would need to look at paying for one through a bond.
The town board acknowledged the need for a new large truck but would like to discuss the method and timing of payment before approving the purchase.
Through a state bid, a new ten-wheeler truck would cost the town $212,000. Options for payment could include annual bond payments.
Town Supervisor George Keturi stressed the importance of not starting payments until 2022 since payment cannot be made from this year’s budget. The length and timing of payments will need to be discussed further since the purchase may increase the tax rate.
In relation to snow removal, one town resident voiced a complaint about the state plowing through the town. On main roads where the state trucks plow, the snow banks running over the sidewalks have turned to heavy slush and ice.
The resident also reported that the trucks are plowing fast enough to sling wet snow onto the sidewalks as they pass, posing a hazard for pedestrians.
Councilperson Andrew Larison and Grippo agreed that the trucks are going too fast through town, and Grippo plans to talk with the foreman in charge of the trucks.
Supervisor George Keturi introduced the possible purchase of an LED sign for the town hall. The sign would be placed near the clock tower and display board meetings, community events, and town activities. Signs could cost as much as $50,000, but a similar sign to the one the town would purchase in the Town of Baldwin cost around $24,000.
After the village dissolution, village laws have still been functioning for the past two years per regulation. With the two years ending the beginning of this year, the town needs to decide whether to adopt, modify or abandon the village laws.
Some laws, such as those related to building code, are already covered by the town’s laws and can be disregarded. However, others such as sidewalk maintenance and repair, trash management, curfew, and unlicensed vehicle ownership will be under review.
The town board decided to continue review of these laws in a workshop that took place last night. The board also planned to discuss the purchase of a new truck for the highway department at the workshop.
Editor’s Note: Look for more from the town’s workshop meeting in a future edition of the Morning Times.
