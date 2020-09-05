ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township is seeking letters of interest from residents who would be interested in filling a vacancy on the Board of Supervisors, according to a press release from the township.
Longtime supervisor George Ballendstedt is stepping down from the board, according to a township official.
Eligible residents must have lived in the township continuously for one year and must be an elector (registered voter) of the township.
Those who wish to be considered should send a letter of interest to Athens Township, 45 Herrick Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840, no later than September 23, 2020. Letters will also be accepted at the municipal offices or can be placed in the drop box to the right of the front door after hours.
The appointee will fill the remainder of a term that will expire on January 3, 2022. Please direct any questions to Robin Smith at (570) 888-2325.
