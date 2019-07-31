WAVERLY — Waverly officials recently discussed some of the efforts being made to combat blighted sidewalks following a village-wide survey which illustrated that sidewalk conditions were a concern to many residents.
Some of those efforts include revamping the village’s sidewalk replacement protocol, encouraging residents to take advantage of the municipality’s sidewalk replacement program and enforcing code.
“I did speak with Chris Kaiden, the code person for the Borough of Sayre, because my recollection was that Sayre had a fairly aggressive sidewalk campaign several years ago to kind of pick his brain,” Mayor Patrick Ayres said. “He was very helpful, and I think some of his suggestions are reflected in this very rough draft (of a new sidewalk replacement protocol.)”
Ayres emphasized the importance of officials reaching out and engaging with property owners on the issue of sidewalks.
“Have a conversation with them,” he said. “Don’t make it a confrontational thing. Try to have a conversation that we’re checking their sidewalk out and we noticed something. The last thing we want is for us to be talking about so-and-so’s sidewalk and the first they hear about it is in the paper the next morning. We don’t want that. That’s not going to be helpful to get something done.”
Ayres also encouraged residents to utilize the village sidewalk program that will provide 75 percent or up to $1,000 for a qualifying property owner that is looking to replace his or her sidewalk. That figure rises to $2,000 if the parcel is located on a corner lot.
Applications are available online at www.villageofwaverly.com or by visiting the village hall at 32 Ithaca St. More information can be found by calling 607-565-8106.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.