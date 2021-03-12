Trustees pass Waverly Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan

WAVERLY — The Waverly Board of Trustees approved the Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan following a presentation from Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt at Tuesday’s village meeting.
Last year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 203 that would call for a New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.
The order was prompted by the death of George Floyd in Minnesota — a death that sparked protests daily throughout the nation and in communities across New York State to demand change, action and accountability.
The process for the Village of Waverly included the following priorities:
- Establish a work group representing residents and organizations in the Village of Waverly
- Involve the community by offering a survey to gain input into their current views of the Police Department as well as their input on what current police operations should entail
- Review current practices, policies and training goals of the Waverly Police Department
- Develop an improvement plan and release it for public comment
- Modify the plan if necessary to reflect further public input
- Present the plan to the Waverly Board of Trustees to ratify or adopt it
- Certify the adoption of the plan to the State Budget Director on or before April 1st, 2021
The village put together a task force with Mayor Patrick Ayres, Trustee and Police Commissioner Jerry Sinsabaugh, Gelatt, Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles, Tioga County Public Defender Todd Miller, Waverly Business Association President Cameron VanNorman, Waverly United Methodist Church Pastor Cindy Schulte and resident and former Police Commissioner Laura Hoppe.
The team held meetings over Zoom beginning in late 2020 and put out surveys to the community for input. The group also used the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Guidebook as well as input from Gelatt.
The surveys resulted in 109 responses and, according to Gelatt, the overwhelming majority of those were positive.
“We focused a lot on our interactions with the community. We think that that’s where the most good can happen and where the most bad can happen. A positive interaction with a community member is going to help us do our jobs better and it’s going to help everybody be safe,” Gelatt said at Tuesday’s meeting. “A negative interaction can create those awful situations that police get involved in or maybe this person loses their trust in us and they’re not going to want to help us.”
The police chief said the surveys showed his department got high marks when it comes to interactions with the public.
“We had very good responses in our interactions (with the public). We were somewhere in the high 80th percentile of positives, so we were real proud of that,” Gelatt said.
The Police Reform team put together the following things that they said the community wants from the police department:
- The Waverly community values positive interactions with the Waverly Police Department as well as the importance of knowing that their Police Department instills a sense of safety.
- The community values having a Police Department that treats people from all walks of life with fairness.
- The community values having a Police Department that responds to all requests for help, regardless of the type of situation.
- The community desires police officers that demonstrate the following characteristics: respectful, honesty, trustworthy, compassionate, fair, patience, kindness, empathetic, unbiased, integrity, friendliness, calmness, positive attitude, peaceful, good communication skills, professional, observant and good listening skills
- The community favors additional training in the areas of communication, cultural awareness, personal identity, de-escalation techniques and use of force.
- The community favors continuing the School Resource Officer program with the Waverly Central School District.
The Village of Waverly Plan for Police Reform and Reinvention is listed in its entirety below:
“The Waverly Police Department will continue to build its relationship with community members, schools, charities, religious groups and businesses. The Police Department and Village leadership intend to interact with local groups on a quarterly basis to create opportunities for residents to meet members of the department and provide feedback on any concerns within the community or the police department itself.
The Waverly Police Department will require all officers to complete annual training in De-escalation and Communication techniques. The goal of this training is to provide officers with an organized way of making decisions about how they will act in any situation including situations which may involve uses of force.
The Waverly Police Department will require all officers to complete annual training in Anti-bias policing. The goal of this training is to ensure that officers exhibit fairness during each and every encounter with the public regardless of race, religion, sexuality or socio-economic status.
The Waverly Police Department will partner with the Waverly Central School District to receive training in Social Emotional Learning (SEL). The goal of this training will be to ensure that officers effectively manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.
The Village of Waverly will ensure that the emotional and physical well-being of Waverly Police Officers remains a high priority and that hard work will be recognized and appreciated. Officers will always feel confident in knowing that resources are available to help them through tough situations, be it a check-in from leadership or professional assistance offered through an Employee Assistance Program. The Village of Waverly will also ensure that an in-house fitness center remains available to all members of the department.
The Waverly Police Department will continue to maintain the School Resource Officer position in partnership with the Waverly Central School District. The primary role of the SRO will be to ensure student safety, assist in education and act as a liaison for students, parents and educators.
The School Resource Officer will lead efforts to increase interest in careers in law enforcement amongst the youth of our community. The SRO will offer education to students on the process of becoming a police officer as well as developing the character traits that our community values in prospective officers.
The Waverly Police Department will partner with the Mayor and Police Commissioner to conduct an annual review on the Use of Force Policy of the department.
The Village of Waverly will offer an annual survey to the public with the goal of creating a mechanism which will provide us with consistent feedback on the strengths and needs of the Waverly Police Department. The results of this survey will always be made public on the Village of Waverly website.
The Village of Waverly Police Reform Team will reconvene in June of 2022 to evaluate the implementation of this plan, study the outcomes and make any changes necessary to continue our goal of improvement.”
Following the presentation, Ayres asked for a motion to put the resolution up for a vote. Trustee Kevin Sweeney provided the motion and Sinsabaugh made the second. It was passed unanimously.
