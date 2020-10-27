EAST SMITHFIELD — The Athens Area School District announced on Tuesday afternoon that SRU Elementary School will be closed on Wednesday due to multiple COVID-19 cases in the building.
“This message is to inform you that SRU Elementary will be closed tomorrow Wednesday, October 28th due to 3 separate cases of COVID-19 all involving SRU ELEMENTARY,” Superintendent Craig Stage said in a post on the school district’s app.
The closure was necessary so that the school district could coordinate with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, according to Stage.
“As a district, we need time to review with the Department of Health the necessary steps for contact tracing and/or exposure to students and staff. The closing of SRU is essential for our district to perform the necessary steps to keep our students and staff safe,” Stage said.
Students should have brought home their technology devices from school if they need them, and they should plan on live streaming Wednesday’s classes if possible, according to the school district.
“Check your See Saw or Schoology account for your schedule. If anyone needs any assistance, please contact the SRU Elementary principal’s office at (570) 888-7766 and they will assist you with your needs,” Stage said.
All other buildings in the school district will remain open and classes will be held as normal at those buildings.
There was another case of COVID-19 reported in the Athens Area High School, according to another message on the school district’s app.
“We were recently made aware that a student in the Athens Area High School is confirmed positive for COVID-19. We are sending our best wishes to this student and their family,” Stage said in the post on Tuesday. “Please understand that the health information, including the names of the positive cases, is confidential to protect their privacy. Out of precaution, and until we get final confirmation from The Department of Health, we have asked some potential close contacts to quarantine. The student was last in the AAHS on Thursday, October 22nd.”
Stage explained that the school district has had 15 cases among the student body and staff.
“Currently, 10 cases are considered active and under a quarantine or isolation. The rest of the individuals have fully recovered and have returned to school/work,” Stage said.
Stage stressed the importance of the community working together to help slow the spread of the virus.
“As a community, it is critical that we continue to do all we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 for the health and safety of our students and staff. In the recent weeks, Bradford County has seen an uptick in cases and has been identified as a county in the Substantial level. Our priority is to keep schools open to our students for as long as it is safe for our students and staff to do,” Stage said.
“For additional questions about COVID-19, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Health website at health.pa.gov. If you have any questions or concerns about the information contained in this letter, please contact our building principals at any time,” Stage added.
