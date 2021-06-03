WELLSBURG — At the opening of the Village of Wellsburg board meeting last month, Mayor Deborah Lewis informed the board of a bid from Glendale Landscapes for landscaping around the town hall.
For $1,978, the service would remove weeds, brush, twigs, and several shrubs and install new mulch, flowers and shrubs. The board accepted the bid on the condition of splitting the cost between the village and the Town of Ashland.
Trustee Robert Benjamin reported the cost of banners for the village street poles. A quote from Finger Lakes Sign & Design for 25 banners with 25 brackets totaled $3,225. If enough interest from village residents is shown, the banners could picture local veterans. However, the banners could also display the American flag or eagle or other patriotic sign with “Welcome” at the bottom for the flags coming into Wellsburg.
Until finding out if the village residents would be interested in providing names and pictures of veterans, the board has decided not to order flags yet.
The local flag football league has asked permission to use a field in Wellsburg for games and practice. In the past, the league has picked up after themselves and repaired the field at the end of the season. Because of past relations and the added traffic that it brings to local businesses, the board agreed to again let the league use the baseball field by the old school in Wellsburg.
The board made a motion to accept Andrew Coles’s three-year term as fire commissioner for the Village of Wellsburg Volunteer Fire Department. Also in relation to the fire department, the members requested that the village purchase parking blocks for the new parking lot. Lines have been painted on the lot, but many of the parking spaces either face the building or a ditch, creating a possible safety hazard. Mayor Lewis stated she would ask for quotes on parking blocks.
Lewis and Clerk Nancy Craig brought up the poor state of the village park. The mayor asked for help to clean up the park before Memorial Day. Coles offered the help of the fire department to power wash, paint and clean parts of the park as a work day. Supplies and time are being donated for the clean up.
