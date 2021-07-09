HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that the second batch of payments under the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery program have been sent to qualifying Pennsylvania municipalities.
“Many communities are still hurting from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this money is meant to help them through the ongoing economic recovery,” said Garrity, who is a Sayre High grad and currently lives in Athens. “I encourage local officials to apply for these available funds as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”
Among those municipalities who have received funds so far are Athens Township, Sayre Borough, South Waverly Borough and Litchfield Township.
In the latest round of payments, delivered on Wednesday, Athens Township received $265,493.46 and Litchfield received $67,982.65.
On June 29, Sayre Borough received $280,827.50 and South Waverly received $52,534.94.
According to a press release from Garrity’s office, disbursements made this week include payments to 649 municipalities totaling $143.3 million. Combined with the 484 payments made last week, which totaled $168.5 million, that means 1,133 Pennsylvania municipalities have received $311.8 million.
ARPA gave states the responsibility to disburse these federal funds to municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents. To receive payments, eligible Pennsylvania municipalities must request funds through the Department of Community and Economic Development. Larger municipalities must apply to receive payments directly from the federal government.
Current payment information can be found on an interactive map on Treasury’s website. The map will be updated as additional payments are made, according to the treasurer’s office.
“Treasury will continue to pay municipalities on a rolling basis as they complete the necessary steps to receive payment. Pennsylvania has more than 2,500 municipalities that qualify for these payments,” the press release said.
Municipalities can use Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments to address negative economic impacts due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.