When the COVID-19 pandemic caused the 40th season of the Scholarship Challenge to be cut short, longtime Choice 102 owner and broadcasting legend Chuck Carver was understandably frustrated.
“That was hard to take, to be honest. If you think back, we were all coming to grips with what COVID might be or could be and never thought it would be what it is,” Carver said. “We had the auditorium set up, the checks were printed and the questions were ready — and the governor of Pennsylvania, on the Friday before the show, announced that schools would be closing as of Monday. So we talked to Guthrie and they said well, ‘you’re still go to go,’ but right about four o’clock we heard from two of the superintendents who said they weren’t coming.”
“It took me a while to even come to grips with that with all the work that had gone into it and all the anticipation for the big 40th celebration and ‘what do you mean you’re not coming? They’re not closing schools until Monday,’” Carver recalled thinking at the time. “But obviously we respected that decision and learned to deal with it.”
Then, just a few months later, Carver would make a decision to step away from the radio business and sold Choice 102 to Dave and Irene Radigan.
That decision also meant that the 40th season of the Challenge would have been his last. An unfitting ending for the man who championed the award-winning quiz show.
But it turns out Carver will get his chance for a proper sendoff after all. He will return to the podium today for the first round of the 41st edition of Scholarship Challenge.
“Who knew what would transpire in the coming months that I would sell the station. So it’s kind of neat to have one last shot at it,” Carver said.
He credits the Radigans with being focused on continuing the tradition of Scholarship Challenge from the moment they first met about possibly buying the Choice from Carver.
“The first time I met the Radigans, when we were just sniffing around to see if they really did want to buy the stations, they immediately talked about how they loved the Challenge and that they would continue it,” Carver said. “I could tell that it wasn’t some sort of sales pitch. It was coming from the heart, and there was genuine enthusiasm there. I think in the short time that they’ve been at this, they’ve proven that they’re community broadcasters, like I like to think Todd (Bowers) and I were. So I think we made a really, really good choice and I’m excited for them.”
The Challenge, which is traditionally held at the Patterson Auditorum on the Guthrie campus, will have a new home this year due to the pandemic as the Sayre Theatre will host the event over the next few weeks.
“The Radigans took the lead on that as soon as Guthrie let us know that they’re going to use their space for COVID distribution ... They took the lead immediately and met with Elaine Poost (of the Bradford County Regional Arts Council) and they came up with a new home nearby,” Carver said.
While it won’t be at the normal location, Carver is excited to be behind the mic one last time for the Challenge.
“That’s kind of nice because I really didn’t think I was going to get that as it all played out this past year. (The Radigans) were rather insistent that I get that last chance, and it’s also obviously their chance to get a feel for it,”said Carver, who will host the Challenge on Saturday before officially turning the reins over the the Radigans.
While he’s looking forward to getting some closure with Scholarship Challenge, Carver is also excited that area students will once again have a chance to compete in the quiz show.
“We’re lucky to have a Scholarship Challenge (this year). We’re down from 24 teams to 16. Over the course of the offseason we heard from a lot of the teachers (who said) “our kids have had so many things taken away from them, please find a way to do Scholarship Challenge, they need something,’” Carver said.
“So we threw it out there and got 16 positive responses. It’s just a year in which we know it’s going to be different and goofy and crazy and certainly getting to this point has not been easy, but I think we’re ready to do a good show and I’m sensing a lot of excitement in the community for it, so here we go one last time.”
The 41st season of Scholarship Challenge kicks off today at 10 a.m. at the Sayre Theatre. The schools participating are Athens (two teams), Sayre, Waverly, Spencer-Van Etten, Tioga, Canton, Northeast Bradford, Troy, Towanda, Wyalusing, Montrose, Newark Valley, Notre Dame, Loyalsock and North Rome Christian.
Athens Silver and Canton will face off at 10 a.m. along with a match between Notre Dame and Tioga Central. At 2 p.m. today, Montrose and Newark Valley will go head-to-head as well as Troy and Wyalusing.
The next round will be held on Saturday, March 6 and then the finals are slated for March 13 at noon.
No audience will be allowed in the theater and all COVID precautions will be taken. The event will be broadcast live on Choice 102 (102.1 FM and 960 AM) as well as all WEBO stations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.