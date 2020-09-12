MANSFIELD — The Mansfield University Office of Alumni Affairs will make adjustments to Homecoming Weekend, including the Alumni-Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the Homecoming Golf Tournament due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The on-campus Homecoming celebration scheduled for Sept. 18-19 will transition to a week-long series of virtual opportunities and programs for alumni, students, faculty, staff, and community to enjoy beginning Oct. 19. The Homecoming Golf Tournament will pause for 2020, and the University will host an on-campus Hall of Fame induction ceremony at a later time when it is safe to do so. The University made these decisions after careful consideration and collaboration with the Mansfield University Alumni Association Board of Directors and Mansfield University Athletics.
Mansfield will postpone both announcing a 2020 Hall of Fame class and hosting the induction ceremony as to not lessen the experience for the deserving inductees and their families.
“The honor of being inducted into the Mansfield University Alumni-Athletic Hall of Fame is a singular one and the highest honor a former athlete can aspire to,” said Director of Athletics Peggy Carl. “To have that honor limited in any way diminishes the importance of that experience for our inductees. We will move forward with a spectacular class as soon as we are able to once the pandemic clears and we can honor them in person, with all of the pomp and circumstance due to each inductee.”
The Alumni Association understands returning to campus for Homecoming is an annual highlight for many alumni and friends of MU.
“While we understand this decision may be disheartening to Mountaineers and friends of the University, the University’s priority rests with the health and safety of their students, faculty, and staff,” said Bryan Lane, Alumni Association President.
“These are unprecedented times that call for creative solutions,” said Director of Alumni Relations Casey Wood. “Our goal is to safely provide engagement opportunities while continuing to preserve and host hallmark programming in such a way that honors and respects our traditions.
“These decisions are vital to the health and safety of our campus community and beyond. In October, we will provide unique programming opportunities in a safe, virtual way as we look forward to the time when we can once again join together on campus.”
More information and a detailed schedule of the week-long virtual program offerings will be forthcoming.
