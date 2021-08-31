SPENCER – The Spencer-Van Etten Central School District board of education unanimously approved the district’s updated safety plan during the workshop meeting last Thursday.
District Superintendent Diahann Hesler noted that “there weren’t any really true revisions to this one” and that it had been posted on the district’s website for 30 days with no public comment received.
Board member Donna Mistler inquired as to the process of determining when the schools should close due to weather.
“I know it says that the superintendent makes the decision,” said Mistler, “my question is who do you consult with when you make that decision?”
Mistler noted that she believed in the past it was a collaborative decision made by the superintendent, transportation, and facilities officials.
Hesler broke down a typical snow day situation into its many steps, starting with early morning phone calls.
“We start with phone calls between 3:30 and four o’clock in the morning,” said Hesler. “Tim Wilson, our transportation supervisor, goes out and he actually runs the roads.”
“He goes out to the most difficult areas for the bus to see if they’re passable,” Hesler continued. “While he’s doing that he’s communicating with all of the town supervisors ... he gets the recommendations from all four town supervisors, so we don’t just look at Spencer and Van Etten but the entire district.”
Hesler said that she also contacts the neighboring school district superintendents to coordinate with them.
“You don’t want to be lone school still open when everybody else is closing,” Hesler said.
Mistler noted that the process “doesn’t sound a lot different than what (she has) known in the past.”
The full district wide safety plan is available to the public on the district’s website, www.svecsd.org.
