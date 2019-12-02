Carl D. Bump Estate and Candi L. Bump Administratrix to Candi L. Bump of Towanda for property in Asylum Township for $1.
Scott Ameigh and Judy Ameigh to Carrie Ameigh of Gillett for property in Wells Township for $1.
Colleen Denise Laferrara, Colleen Denise Woodring (NBM) and Harry P. Woodring to Thomas E. Armitage Jr. of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $174,500.
Harvey D. Girod and Mary E. Girod to Clinton Lewis Crawford and Mattie J. Miller of LeRaysville for property in Pike Township for $129,320.
Melvin Yoder and Lydia Ann Yoder to Colleen D. Woodring and Phillip Woodring of Rome for property in Warren Township for $157,500.
Christine A. Aydelotte to Robert Douglas Sternadori and Jean Marie Sternadori of Laceyville for property in Stevens Township for $60,000.
Daryl W. Cobb to Daryl W. Cobb and Margaret E. Cobb of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $1.
Jean L. Spencer to Timothy L. Spencer of Monroeton for property in Franklin Township for $75,000
Jeffrey W. Hoey to Joshua Hoey of Athens for property in Athens Borough Fourth Ward for $30,000.
Gary T. Owens Trustee, Gary R. Owens Trustee (AKA), TNB Financial Services A Division Of Thomasville National Bank Trustee, Miranda T. Anderson Trustee, Arland M. McMullen Jr. Revocable Trust to Kittle Road Holdings of Salem, South Carolina, for property in Columbia Township for $1.
Jay A. Roberts and Margaret M. Roberts to Robert J. Bradley and Erin Szymanski of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, for property in Herrick Township for $1.
Steven Donovan to Patrick Gardner and Courtney Coleman of Rome for property in Windham Township for $107,961.
United States Marshal, Michael C. Landon and Michael Landon (AKA) to Scott Chase and Karen Chase of New Albany for property in Canton Borough First Ward for $41,000.
Irene S. Farra to David W. Nagy and Cindy L. Nagy of Millerton for property in Wells Township for $75,000.
William Longstreet Estate and Anna M. Longstreet Administrator to Samuel P. Longstreet of Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, for property in Monroe Township for $67,500.
