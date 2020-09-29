SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District recently announced that the district will be offering free breakfast and lunch to students through the end of the year.

The program is being run through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which recently announced that it was extending flexibilities for school meals throughout the remainder of 2020.

“What does that mean for the students of Sayre Area School District? Children ages 18 years and younger can receive FREE breakfast and FREE lunch,” the school district said in a press release. “This will include our remote learners, students enrolled in our SOLA, and homeschooled students. Watch our Facebook and website for additional information.”

The program will run through the end of the year unless the program runs out of money before that time, according to the school district.

“Please note that at the time the program ends, the meal payment status will return to one of the following: paid, reduced or free based on current meal plans,” the school district said. “These plans are determined by the applications that each family submits. It is very important for families to complete the meal applications as soon as possible to avoid any gaps in their benefits.”

The school district encouraged families to call the principal’s office at their child’s school with any questions.

A recent caller into the Morning Times‘ Soundoff line asked why Sayre wasn’t using the federal Community Eligibility Program, which Athens recently enrolled in. That program offers free breakfast and lunch to all students for a four-year period.

The answer is quite simple, according to Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio — the Sayre Area School District does not qualify.

School districts must have a minimum Identified Student Percentage of 40 percent or greater. “Identified Students” are those who are certified for the free lunch program without the use of household applications (including those qualified through SNAP.)

“We do not qualify for it. We look every year (in April). We are not there yet,” Daloisio said. “Our elementary (school) is at 39 percent and our high school is either 33 or 34 percent. We just don’t qualify yet — and as soon as we do, we will apply.”

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Load comments