SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District recently announced that the district will be offering free breakfast and lunch to students through the end of the year.
The program is being run through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which recently announced that it was extending flexibilities for school meals throughout the remainder of 2020.
“What does that mean for the students of Sayre Area School District? Children ages 18 years and younger can receive FREE breakfast and FREE lunch,” the school district said in a press release. “This will include our remote learners, students enrolled in our SOLA, and homeschooled students. Watch our Facebook and website for additional information.”
The program will run through the end of the year unless the program runs out of money before that time, according to the school district.
“Please note that at the time the program ends, the meal payment status will return to one of the following: paid, reduced or free based on current meal plans,” the school district said. “These plans are determined by the applications that each family submits. It is very important for families to complete the meal applications as soon as possible to avoid any gaps in their benefits.”
The school district encouraged families to call the principal’s office at their child’s school with any questions.
A recent caller into the Morning Times‘ Soundoff line asked why Sayre wasn’t using the federal Community Eligibility Program, which Athens recently enrolled in. That program offers free breakfast and lunch to all students for a four-year period.
The answer is quite simple, according to Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio — the Sayre Area School District does not qualify.
School districts must have a minimum Identified Student Percentage of 40 percent or greater. “Identified Students” are those who are certified for the free lunch program without the use of household applications (including those qualified through SNAP.)
“We do not qualify for it. We look every year (in April). We are not there yet,” Daloisio said. “Our elementary (school) is at 39 percent and our high school is either 33 or 34 percent. We just don’t qualify yet — and as soon as we do, we will apply.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.