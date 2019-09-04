RPH Auxiliary named title sponsor of sold-out Guthrie Gala

SAYRE — The Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary is the title sponsor of the 2019 Guthrie Gala.
The Guthrie Gala is the premiere fundraiser for Sayre House of Hope, raising over $100,000 each year. The Sayre House of Hope is a nonprofit facility located near Guthrie’s campus in Sayre, Pa. Sayre House of Hope’s mission is to alleviate the financial and emotional burdens on patients and families during a medical crisis by providing affordable temporary housing and support.
“We are so happy to have been able to do this for the Sayre House of Hope. When the auxiliary was asked to serve as the title sponsor for this year’s Guthrie Gala, the members unanimously agreed, knowing the crucial need this meets for Guthrie’s patients,” Kyle McDuffee, President of the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary said.
The Guthrie Gala will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Tioga Downs Event Center in Nichols, N.Y. Tickets for the event are sold out. A waitlist is available. Select sponsorships are also available. For more information, please call Resource Development at 570-887-4420 or email Resource_Development@guthrie.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.