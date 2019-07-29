EMHR park series comes to Sheshequin

SHESHEQUIN — The Endless Mountains Heritage Region (EMHR) continued its Bradford County Summer Park Series on Saturday with a visit to Larnard-Hornbrook Park in Sheshequin Township.
After kicking off the park series at Sunfish Pond, EMHR brought more free, family-friendly activities to Hornbrook Park to promote the recreational opportunities that it has to offer, according to executive director Cain Chamberlin.
“We have kayaking demonstrations being done by Endless Mountains Outfitters, a presentation and live animals from Second Chance Wildlife and live music focused on blues,” he said. “We also have a cornhole tournament, food and vendors promoting local crafts and artists.”
The live music included performances by Matthew Bennick and JP Williams Blues Band. The event also featured a 50/50 drawing, a martial arts demonstration by the EDGE Fitness, and an outdoor big-screen showing of The Lorax.
“It’s just about getting local organizations together with the community to celebrate the environment and culture of Bradford County,” Chamberlin said.
The final installment of EMHR’s park series will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 at Round Top Park in Athens Township.
“Our headline music for that show is Dave Brown and the Dishonest Fiddlers, and they’ll be playing a folk bluegrass music, which will be our focus during that event,” Chamberlin said.
The Round Top event will also feature a model airplane show and demonstration from the Academy of Model Aeronautics and Valley R/C, a Ross Park Zoomobile wildlife exhibit and more cornhole and 50/50 drawings.
For Hornbrook Park event, Chamberlin thanked Chief Oil and Gas, Dandy Mini Marts, the Bradford County Commissioners and the Kitson Arts Alliance for their support.
More information can be found online at www.emheritage.org or on EMHR’s Facebook page.
