SAYRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently released the phase-one test results in the Sayre-South Waverly toxic ground plume investigation, which found higher-than-acceptable readings in certain areas.
The investigation is assessing vapor intrusion risk, which occurs when there is migration of chemicals in vapor form from a subsurface source, such as soil or groundwater into overlying buildings, DEP officials said.
Out of 10 groundwater monitoring wells in South Waverly and Sayre Boroughs, five registered above DEP’s statewide health standards of 5 micrograms-per-liter for the chemical Tetrachloroethene (PCE).
Readings in the area between Yanuzzi Drive and along North Keystone Avenue near Pennsylvania Avenue and Wilcox Street registered the following PCE microgram readings: 5.4, 6.2, 33, 51, and 61.
In terms of soil-gas sampling points in Sayre — along Elmer Avenue and North Lehigh Avenue — two of the 15 sampled stations registered above-acceptable levels for PCE.
Those readings, 110 and 230, were located across the street from Greater Valley EMS and the adjacent storage facility. DEP’s acceptable standard for PCE in this type of test is 80 micrograms per cubic meter.
DEP officials said a second round of sampling is scheduled for March of this year in order to verify these results.
Once both phases are completed and reviewed, the data will be evaluated to help determine the next appropriate steps in the investigation, officials said.
The standards referenced above are based on possible health effects due to long term exposure using very conservative assumptions.
Once DEP has verified the results, the next step is to determine any potential risk to nearby residences.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.