SAYRE — The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted Tastes of the Valley in the Howard Elmer Park on Thursday evening, with South Elmer Avenue blocked off along the edge of the park for vendors.
GVCC Executive Director Eleanor Hill said the annual event is a kickoff for the weekly farmers’ market held in the park on Fridays throughout the summer.
In the past Taste of the Valley has been held alongside the chamber’s auction in the Loom in Waverly, but Hill said the COVID pandemic forced them to adapt.
“We were not able to do it last year because of COVID,” said Hill. “We decided this year — not knowing what COVID was going to do to us — we were going to do it outdoors.”
Thirteen chamber businesses participated in the event, each one offering samples of food and drink, but some long-running participants didn’t have the staff to make it this year, according to Hill.
“There’s several that we’ve had all these 12 years that could not do it this year because they just don’t have the manpower to send people,” said Hill.
Hill went on to say that the chamber did everything in its power to help get as many businesses in the event as possible.
“There’s two or three businesses that the chamber board of directors is serving for them,” said Hill. “They’ve provided the food, they just couldn’t get the manpower here.”
On the other side of the equation, Hill was uncertain how many attendees the event would bring in. She said they have seen around 100 in previous years, but she thought they might see more with it being outside.
“We were limited in capacity being indoors, but now that we’re outdoors we just don’t know what to expect,” said Hill. She went on to say that the ability to accommodate more people is a great benefit.
Another new addition to the event is live music, sponsored by the Sayre Revitalization Initiative.
“They’re going to cover the band,” said Hill.
She noted that passersby were welcome to stop and enjoy the music without needing to pay the admission fee for the rest of the event.
Kurt Priester, of Kurt’s Making Whoopie, said he’s been participating in Taste of the Valley for many years — more than he could keep track of.
“It’s a great chance for people to come and try stuff,” said Preister.
Despite the hurdles that the chamber faced switching the event to an outdoor venue, Hill said she sees a lot of positives in it for the future.
“We’ll probably continue doing this outside,” said Hill. “It’s kind of a nice springtime (event)...people all want to get outside.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.