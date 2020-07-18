With cases of COVID-19 rising in parts of Pennsylvania in recent weeks, Gov. Tom Wolf announced new restrictions for bars and restaurants across the entire state on Wednesday.
The new rules include cutting the indoor capacity from 50 to 25 percent as well as forcing bars to close unless they serve food. There will also be no bar service, meaning people must sit at tables or booths.
Longtime State Rep. Tina Pickett, who represents Bradford County, was extremely disappointed in the governor’s latest announcement.
“My first reaction was my stomach dropped for those (business owners). (They are) trying to put these businesses back in place, trying to make it work and they were just maybe coming back to where they were picking up their customer base again — and they got hit again with this kind of heavy duty restriction,” Pickett told the Morning Times on Friday.
Pickett understood the need to slow the recent uptick in coronavirus cases, but said it shouldn’t come at the expense of counties where the virus was still under control.
“I watch the numbers every single day. They come to me and I watch every county. There certainly has been an uptick in the Allegheny County area. It seemed to me that Allegheny County itself was already addressing that,” Pickett said. “They had made some changes on restrictions to their indoor dining and their bars and some of their gatherings. I believe they were doing what we all thought the plan was all along — when there was an uptick somewhere it would be addressed quickly and in that area ... And then the governor puts this very onerous decree across the state, even affecting counties that are seeing no growth in cases at all.”
Pickett has heard from many constituents in recent days, including business owners who were already struggling under the previous restrictions.
“I think it put a whole layer of discouragement over all of them. They worked so hard to try to comply, and try to bring their customers back at a safe level and to try to run the operation when you do all that ... and try to keep their employees employed and here it is, it’s like a big wet blanket thrown over all of them,” she said.
“It’s very heartbreaking in so many ways when they call and tell me how devastating it is for them because they had hopes I think before this that they were going to be able to squeak through, a lot of them but not all of them, and be able to put their financial picture back together.”
Pickett also pointed to local clubs like the Elks, American Legions and VFWs, which will be hurt by the latest restrictions from Wolf.
“The (Elks) and the military clubs, in addition to all the private businesses out there, they are struggling just as much. It hits them just as hard. And all of those clubs, not only are they there for their own membership base, every single one of them puts a lot of money into the community,” Pickett said.
“That’s another offsetting huge loss from the whole thing. They support a lot of kids events, they support a lot of things in the community. Now, they might not be able to pay their own utilities and keep their own place running, but at the same time, they aren’t going to be able to do all those things (for the community).”
Pickett also discussed the “irony” of a press release from Wolf’s office that was sent out on Friday which asked the federal government to provide relief for restaurants.
“Our nation’s independent local restaurants have been especially harmed by this pandemic and they need federal help,” Wolf said in the press release. “These small businesses are an important part of every community. They serve as places that help to unite us and are an important economic driver in local communities that create thousands of jobs that working families rely on. The RESTAURANTS Act is a critical step to help many of these small businesses and save jobs from the diner to the farm.”
Pickett may agree on his statement about the importance of local restaurants, but also believes Wolf could have helped those Pennsylvania businesses himself.
“The ironic part of it at this point is he’s put such a heavy hit on these food operations and yet today he puts out a big press release putting out a plea to the federal government to send money to help the food service operations,” Pickett said. “Wait a minute, you’re the guy that didn’t think about all the different ways you could have helped control this uptick in cases and not do all this damage to these operations and you (put in the restrictions), and now you’re asking the federal government to send money?”
Pickett would like to see Wolf explain his decisions, including why he went away from going county-by-county with restrictions this time around.
“He does not communicate on a level that lets people know what his reasoning is, which then therefore makes people think there is no reasoning. And he can say ‘I’m trying to stop the spread,’ but the spread isn’t everywhere. A more surgical approach to it really makes more sense to most people at this point,” Pickett said.
