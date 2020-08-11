ONEONTA — Nicholas Sargent, of Nichols, graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a Bachelor of Science in Geography with the following honors: Anthropology, Geography.
More than 1,200 graduates completed the requirements for bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees and certificates of advanced study.
SUNY Oneonta is a public, four-year college in Central New York, enrolling about 6,000 students in a wide variety of bachelor’s degree programs and several graduate certificate and degree programs. The college is known as both an exemplary residential campus that values inclusion, service and sustainability, and a nurturing community where students grow intellectually, thrive socially and live purposefully. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/
