SAYRE — Two women have been remanded to Bradford County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail after illegal substances were found in their vehicle in Sayre on Monday.
According to Sayre police, Erin Elizabeth Harrigan, 36, of Athens, and Heather Lynn Johnson, 28, of Elmira were both charged with possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Additionally, Johnson was charged with providing false identification to law enforcement, while Harrigan is facing summary traffic offenses.
Police said the incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. Monday when officers performed a traffic stop due to suspended registration on a vehicle being driven by Harrigan on Spring Street.
Officers asked for identification from both Harrigan and her passenger, Johnson, but Johnson informed officer that she did not have ID and instead provided officers with a false name and age.
Upon detaining both women, officers discovered numerous hypodermic needles — two of which were loaded with suspected methamphetamine. Officers also found a bag belonging to Harrigan with a needle cap, cotton filters and a small plastic container with crystal-like residue and a cotton filter.
Additionally, officers also uncovered numerous pills and two social security cards that did not belong to either Harrigan or Johnson.
Both women are scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for preliminary hearings on Feb. 25.
