ULSTER TOWNSHIP — A Bellefonte, Pa. man is in jail in lieu of $50,000 straight bail after Pennsylvania State Police charged him with dozens of counts of sex crimes against children after multiple incidents that occurred over several years in Ulster Township.
Caleb Lee England, 36, was charged with 20 counts each of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child — all of which are first-grade felonies.
Additionally, England was charged with two counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors, which are third-degree felonies; and 20 first-degree misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors.
According to state police, England allegedly abused two children — ages seven and eight — repeatedly on dates spanning from August 2012 to September 2019.
England is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr for a preliminary hearing at a future date.
