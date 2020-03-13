WAVERLY — The Waverly High School announced Thursday that the inaugural Greater Valley Regional Job Fair originally schedule for March 17 has been postponed to Wednesday, May 20. This is being done out of an abundance of caution on the recommendation of various agencies.
“The safety and health of our faculty, staff, students and their families are our highest priority,” assistant principal Ryan Alo said. “We are excited to maintain our partnerships and simply reschedule for a different day — after the threat of the COVID-19 virus is mitigated.”
All other details will remain the same. The registration for high school seniors will re-open for other districts, and the fair will host local graduating seniors from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The general public will be admitted from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., with no pre-registration required.
Businesses that previously registered for the fair do not need to register again. Their registrations will be maintained. Please contact Alo via email at ralo@gstboces.org if you will be unable to attend on that date, as we have a waiting list that will be pulled from to fill any empty tables.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.