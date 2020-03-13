WAVERLY — The Waverly High School announced Thursday that the inaugural Greater Valley Regional Job Fair originally schedule for March 17 has been postponed to Wednesday, May 20. This is being done out of an abundance of caution on the recommendation of various agencies.

“The safety and health of our faculty, staff, students and their families are our highest priority,” assistant principal Ryan Alo said. “We are excited to maintain our partnerships and simply reschedule for a different day — after the threat of the COVID-19 virus is mitigated.”

All other details will remain the same. The registration for high school seniors will re-open for other districts, and the fair will host local graduating seniors from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The general public will be admitted from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., with no pre-registration required.

Businesses that previously registered for the fair do not need to register again. Their registrations will be maintained. Please contact Alo via email at ralo@gstboces.org if you will be unable to attend on that date, as we have a waiting list that will be pulled from to fill any empty tables.

