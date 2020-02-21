Drug possession
The following individuals have been charged by local police with counts of possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia:
• Melissa Ann Casterline, 19, of Waverly was jailed in lieu of $40,000 bail after multiple illegal substances and drug paraphernalia were discovered on her person by Sayre Borough police during an incident on North Keystone Avenue shortly after midnight on Wednesday.
Casterline is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 3.
• Skylerlynn Cordelia Overpeck-Gardner, 29, of Wysox was charged after illegal substances and drug paraphernalia were discovered on her person at the Athens Township Police Department on Feb. 10.
Overpeck-Gardner was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Couty Judge Larry Hurley on March 31.
Obstruction
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Sayre man was charged by Athens Township Police with obstructing the administration of law enforcement following an incident that occurred at the Mountain View Manor in Athens Township on Feb. 17.
According to police, Zachary Carter Smith was charged after he allegedly refused to leave the area when officers were arresting another individual.
Smith was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on March 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.