SAYRE — The Sayre Christmas Parade is still on the schedule for next month, but the borough is also making plans to ensure everyone’s safety.
The parade traditionally makes its way down West Lockhart Street, then Desmond Street, and up West Packer Avenue to Howard Elmer Park. This year, instead of stopping at the park, the parade will continue down South Elmer Avenue to the Madison Street intersection, where the Enterprise Center is located, according to Borough Manager David Jarrett.
“What we did was we extended the parade route five more blocks down South Elmer Avenue with the intent of expanding the viewing area,” Jarrett said during Wednesday’s borough council meeting.
“We will start notifying people next week and see what the feedback is,” Jarrett added. “If it ends up just the new police car, fire department and Santa, then that’s what it’s going to be. If it’s more, it’s more.”
Jarrett explained that the borough will continue to “monitor conditions as we get closer.”
“This isn’t something you can plan in a week, so you have to keep moving as if everything is going to be OK,” he said.
As an option, Councilwoman Cori Belles suggested holding the event as a reverse parade, in which the floats remain stationary as the people walk or drive by. Jarrett said that idea would depend on how many people are expected to attend.
For those who feel uncomfortable attending, Jarrett said, “We respect that” and reminded the public that video of the event will be posted to the Growing Up in the Valley Facebook page within two days after.
“We know it is a difficult time,” Jarrett said. “We’re telling people to wear a mask, we’re telling people to maintain social distancing as much as possible. That’s one of the reasons why we expanded the route.”
The borough will be reaching out to the community starting next week to gauge interest in participation.
“We’re going to be making adjustments up to 6:30 that night,” Jarrett said. “We’re going to be as safe as we can.”
