ATHENS TOWNSHIP — The Athens Township Supervisors passed its 2021 budget during a meeting on Wednesday.
In a unanimous vote, the supervisors approved a $5,226,976 spending plan for next year.
The township expects $5,310,342 in revenue and $5,226,976 in expenses as part of its 2021 budget.
Supervisors Chairwoman Kirstie Lake said at a meeting last week that the difference in revenue and expenditures does not come with an increase in taxes for township residents.
Lake said that the township is going into “maintenance mode” in 2021 in order to keep the expenses down and not raise taxes.
The township plans on $291,000 in highway maintenance, including: $163,000 in materials, $15,000 to rent machinery and equipment and $30,000 in contracted repairs to roads.
Highway material expenditures include $6,500 for pipes, $6,500 for blocks, $40,000 for highway patching materials, $15,000 towards guide rails, $15,000 towards dust oil and $80,000 in other maintenance costs.
Other than general road maintenance, the township is prioritizing its contribution to the ongoing Thomas Avenue bridge project.
Since 2018, over $228,000 has been collected towards building a new, multi-lane bridge.
The township previously contributed $12,000 towards the project while federal and state grants have made up the rest, according to Lake.
The township is planning on $100,000 in the Capital Reserve Fund for the project within the proposed 2021 budget.
Construction is anticipated to begin by the end of 2021, according to Lake.
The capital reserve fund is projected to bring in $194,253 in revenue and $193,489 in expenses.
From the projected expenditures, the township plans on a precautionary $60,000 for traffic signals along Route 220, $14,000 for police radios and $19,489 for a new highway tractor/mower.
The township plans on bringing in $107,153 from forward fund balance, and $87,000 in transfers from general funding.
The 2021 budget plans on 2,415,224 in tax revenue.
From that, there will be $1,458,224 in current real estate taxes, $32,000 in prior year real estate taxes, $65,000 in delinquent real estate taxes, $50,000 in real estate transfer taxes, $530,000 in earned income taxes, $200,000 in non-resident EIT taxes, and $80,000 in local service taxes.
