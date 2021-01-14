TIOGA CENTER — The Tioga Central School District held its annual food drive during the Christmas season and ended up donating 2,700 pounds of food and $1,500 in cash to purchase additional supplies for those in need during the holidays.
“The Tioga Central School Community is embracing the most important things we can teach our children,” a press release from the school district said.
“Teaching during a pandemic has been a trying time for all in education,” said Tioga Elementary Principal Michelle Bombard, “But, out of everything we teach our students the one thing that remains steadfast and will have a lasting impact on our community and our world is teaching them how to work together in hard times and how to take care of one another.”
Tioga Elementary classrooms competed in a food by weight challenge with Mrs. Romero’s and Miss S’ winning classroom bringing in almost 300 pounds of food.
Tioga Middle School grades competed in a “Canstruction” contest made by donated food cans with the 7th graders winning with their Minion Canstruction.
Tioga High School grades hosted a coin drive organized by their office staff and student council with the freshman class donating the most coins — almost $300.
Additional donations at the high school were made by local families as well as faculty and staff at Tioga, including 20 turkeys to ensure families would have a hearty holiday dinner.
Interim Superintendent Scot Taylor was grateful to all who contributed.
“It (was) impressive to see the Tioga Central school community come together, particularly during this difficult year, to provide for those in our community that may need a helping hand during this Christmas season. Thank you to all involved in making the food drive a success,” Taylor said.
